Amazon Canada to build fulfillment center in Quebec

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it plans to open its first fulfillment center in Quebec next year and expects to employ more than 300 full-time workers.

The facility will pack and ship items ranging from toys to small electronics, the company said.

In September, the company announced it will open its sixth fulfillment center in Ontario.

Rival Shopify Inc has also been strengthening its delivery network and has earmarked $1 billion for its fulfillment centers.

Seattle-based Amazon currently employs more than 2,000 full-time workers at its existing Ontario facilities in Brampton, Mississauga and Milton. In total, the company has more than 6,000 employees in Canada.