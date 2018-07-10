FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 1:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Amazon to build new fulfillment center in Ottawa, create 600 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it planned to build a new fulfillment center in Canada’s capital Ottawa that would create more than 600 full-time jobs.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

The center, which is the company’s fifth in the province of Ontario, will pick, pack and ship large items such as household decor, sporting equipment and gardening tools, the company said.

The Seattle-based company currently employs more than 2,000 full-time workers at its existing Ontario facilities in Brampton, Mississauga and Milton. In total, Amazon has more than 6,000 employees in Canada.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

