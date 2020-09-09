Business News
September 9, 2020 / 12:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Amazon to open two new fulfillment centers in Canada's Ontario

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Boves, France, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it plans to open two new fulfillment centers in Ontario next year, in a move that would create 2,500 new jobs in Canada’s most-populous province.

Fulfillment centers are giant warehouses that help Amazon and other online retailers store many products, ship them and handle returns quickly.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is on an expansion spree on the back of a meteoric rise in its business, thanks to a surge in online orders during coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

In April and May, Amazon hired for 175,000 jobs ranging from warehouse staff to delivery drivers to keep up with the demand.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below