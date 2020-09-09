Amazon to open two new fulfillment centers in Canada's Ontario

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Boves, France, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it plans to open two new fulfillment centers in Ontario next year, in a move that would create 2,500 new jobs in Canada’s most-populous province.

Fulfillment centers are giant warehouses that help Amazon and other online retailers store many products, ship them and handle returns quickly.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is on an expansion spree on the back of a meteoric rise in its business, thanks to a surge in online orders during coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

In April and May, Amazon hired for 175,000 jobs ranging from warehouse staff to delivery drivers to keep up with the demand.