Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Bezos takes step back, Draghi steps up

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is handing the baton to Andy Jassy so he can spend more time with his rockets, a move that’s not always smooth sailing, Jennifer Saba tells Rob Cox. Meantime Mr. Whatever It Takes, Mario Draghi, is summoned to save Italy and Europe’s Hamiltonian moment.
