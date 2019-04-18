Business News
April 18, 2019 / 4:06 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Amazon says will not operate China marketplace site from July 18

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, Jan. 19, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

SAN FRANCISCO/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said it is notifying sellers that it will no longer operate a marketplace nor provide seller services on its Chinese website, Amazon.cn, from July 18.

“We are working closely with our sellers to ensure a smooth transition and to continue to deliver the best customer experience possible,” a spokeswoman told Reuters in a statement.

“Sellers interested in continuing to sell on Amazon outside of China are able to do so through Amazon Global Selling.”

Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in SAN FRANCISCO; Writing by Brenda Goh in SHANGHAI; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below