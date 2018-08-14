FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 3:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

Amazon to open Colombia service center, employ 600 workers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Tuesday said it will open its first customer service center in Colombia in October and employ 600 people.    The center, intended to prevent and resolve problems, will serve customers worldwide in Spanish, English and Portuguese, the world’s largest online retailer said in a statement.

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Amazon’s announcement comes as consumer companies jostle to expand into online sales as many brick and mortar retailers see a drop in sales.

At the beginning of August, Chile’s Falabella, one of the largest retail companies in Latin America, said it would buy online shopping chain Linio for $138 million to compete against Amazon and Alibaba.

Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

