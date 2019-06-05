Internet News
June 5, 2019 / 5:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Amazon introduces 'StyleSnap' shopping recommendation feature

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, May 13, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday introduced “StyleSnap”, a feature on its app that allows users to upload a picture of a look or style they like and get recommendations for similar items on the platform.

When providing recommendations, StyleSnap considers a variety of factors such as brand, price range, and customer reviews, the company said in a blog post.

Shoppers “struggle to find styles they can’t describe in words,” Jeff Wilke, Amazon’s CEO of consumer business, said while introducing the service at the company’s “re:MARS” conference on artificial intelligence in Las Vegas.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in Las Vegas; editing by Diane Craft

