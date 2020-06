FILE PHOTO: Founder, Chairman, CEO and President of Amazon Jeff Bezos unveils his space company Blue Origin's space exploration lunar lander rocket called Blue Moon during an unveiling event in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos is willing to testify before a House antitrust investigation into the market power of major tech companies, the New York Times reported here on Monday, citing a lawyer for Amazon who wrote to lawmakers.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.