Amazon says 'appropriate' executive available after U.S. House panel calls on CEO Bezos to testify

FILE PHOTO: Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin speaks during the JFK Space Summit, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said on Friday it would make the “appropriate” executive available to the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee to testify about allegations related to how the company uses third-party sellers’ data.

The panel had called on Chief Executive Jeff Bezos to testify.

"We have been working with the Committee in good faith for nearly a year to provide answers and information, and we remain prepared to make the appropriate Amazon executive available to the Committee to address these issues," Amazon said in a blog post here