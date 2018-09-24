FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 9:55 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Amazon made two moves for Deliveroo, one nine months ago: Telegraph

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) made two preliminary approaches for British online food delivery company Deliveroo, the latest one about nine months ago, the Telegraph reported on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: An Amazon.com Inc driver stands next to an Amazon delivery truck in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The approaches were exploratory and have not progressed, the newspaper report said, citing an investor familiar with the matter. The first round took place two years ago.

Amazon and Deliveroo were not immediately available for comment.

Bloomberg, citing sources, reported last week that ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] is in early talks to buy Deliveroo.

Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

