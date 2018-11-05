Amazon hiring thousands of delivery drivers for holiday season

FILE PHOTO: An Amazon.com Inc driver stands next to an Amazon delivery truck in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) wants to hire thousands of seasonal delivery drivers to supplement services provided by the U.S. Post Office, United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N), FedEx Corp (FDX.N) and its own delivery partners, the company said on Monday.

The move comes as the online retailer is recruiting new delivery service partners, or DSPs, to help reduce delivery costs that more than tripled to $21.7 billion between 2013 and 2017.

Amazon is recruiting across the United States and will provide vans for the seasonal delivery workers, a company spokeswoman said.

Advertisements on the job listing site Indeed.com offered pay of $16.25 per hour in El Monte, California, about 20 miles east of Los Angeles; $15.50 per hour in Gary, Indiana; and $18.25 in the Long Island hamlet of Bethpage, New York.

Drivers will work four, 10-hour shifts per week, according to the job listings.

Satish Jindel, president of ShipMatrix, which sells technology that tracks and manages deliveries, expects Amazon to send 8.5 million to 9 million packages per day during the peak season that runs from the end of November through Christmas.

He said the final result could be on the high end of that forecast because Amazon also said on Monday it would temporarily waive a $25 minimum purchase requirement to qualify for free holiday shipping.

That promotion, which promises to intensify competition with rivals such as Walmart Inc (WMT.N), could help Amazon reduce shipping costs since it does not come with a guarantee for pricey one- or two-day delivery, Jindel said.