Business News
December 19, 2019 / 6:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

Amazon to deliver 3.5 billion packages through own network in 2019

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A delivery cart loaded with a number of packages from Amazon stands on a sidewalk in New York City, New York, U.S., July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it was on track to deliver 3.5 billion customer packages globally this year through its in-house delivery network.

Amazon, with its growing network of delivery planes, trucks and vans, is regarded as a potential long-term threat to FedEx Corp and United Parcel Service Inc, both of which have long counted the e-commerce company as a customer.

A Morgan Stanley analysis from last week estimated that Amazon logistics delivered about 20% of company’s packages last year and nearly 46% in 2019 through August.

The brokerage estimated the Amazon delivery network will move 6.5 billion packages for the company by 2022, more than UPS at 5 billion and FedEx at 3.4 billion.

Amazon said it now has 150 U.S. delivery stations employing more than 90,000 people.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below