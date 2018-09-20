Amazon adds new Echo devices in bid to dominate voice gadgets

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Thursday introduced new Echo devices with more powerful audio in a bid to stay ahead of rivals Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Alphabet Inc’s Google (GOOGL.O) in the nascent category for voice-controlled gadgets.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo

The world’s largest online retailer announced updated versions of its Echo Dot and Echo Plus, as well as new devices such as a ‘smart’ microwave, the Echo Sub and the $299.99 Echo Link Amp, focused on creating better entertainment systems for the home.

The company also added a ‘Smart Plug’ product to help ease setup of these and other devices, which can be a major pain point for shoppers new to using ‘smart home’ technology.