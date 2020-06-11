EU to file antitrust complaint against Amazon over treatment of third party sellers: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

(Reuters) - The European Union is planning on filing formal antitrust charges against Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) over its treatment of third-party sellers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The EU has been building its case and circulating a draft of the charge sheet for a couple of months and could officially file the charges as early as next week or the week after, the report here added.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.