FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said on Wednesday it was implementing a one-year moratorium on the use of its facial recognition software by the police following backlash over the use of racially biased surveillance technology amid ongoing protests in the United States.