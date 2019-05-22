Amazon shareholders reject proposal to ban facial recognition sales to governments

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, May 13, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc shareholders rejected proposals to curb and audit the company’s facial recognition service, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The first proposal would have called on Amazon to stop offering facial recognition to governments unless its board determined sales did not violate civil liberties. A second would have requested a study by September of the extent to which Amazon’s service, known as Rekognition, harmed rights and privacy.