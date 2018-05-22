FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 22, 2018 / 4:38 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Civil rights groups criticize Amazon's facial recognition system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Several U.S. civil liberties groups on Tuesday complained that Amazon.com Inc’s real-time facial recognition system, Rekognition, is helping the government with surveillance targeting large crowds, violating civil and digital rights.

FILE PICTURE - The logo of the web service Amazon is pictured in this June 8, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/Illustration/File Photo

“We demand that Amazon stop powering a government surveillance infrastructure that poses a grave threat to customers and communities across the country,” several organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union, wrote in a letter to Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos.

Amazon Rekognition helps to analyze tens of millions of faces and detect up to 100 faces in challenging crowded photos and counts the Orlando police department among its customers.

“This product (Rekognition) poses a grave threat to communities, including people of color and immigrants, and to the trust and respect Amazon has worked to build,” the letter said.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.