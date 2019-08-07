FedEx to end ground-delivery partnership with Amazon

(Reuters) - FedEx Corp (FDX.N) confirmed on Wednesday it would terminate its contract with Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) for small-package ground deliveries, as the online retailer focuses on building out its own delivery network.

FILE PHOTO: A Federal Express delivery truck is shown in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The move by the U.S. package delivery company comes two months after it decided not to renew its contract with Amazon for U.S. cargo delivery through its plane-based express service.

“This change is consistent with our strategy to focus on the broader e-commerce market,” FedEx said in a statement as it looks to expand and serve companies that would include rivals of Amazon.

Amazon has been expanding its own delivery network of planes, trucks and vans and is seen posing a potential long-term challenge to FedEx and rival United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N), both of which have long counted the e-commerce company as a customer.

Analysts have said Amazon has secured a better rate with UPS for package deliveries on planes, so it makes little sense for the company to partner with FedEx.

Amazon accounted for less than 1.3% of FedEx’s revenue last year, while UPS, which gets a relatively larger share of revenue from the online retailer, is widely expected to benefit from higher volumes following the latest move, according to analysts.

FedEx already warned in June that U.S.-China trade tensions and the termination of its contract with Amazon would hurt its fiscal 2020 performance.

The company’s ground service provides low-cost package deliveries in the United States and Canada.

Amazon was not immediately available for comment.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg.