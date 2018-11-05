Amazon plans to split HQ2 evenly between two cities: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File photo

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is planning to split its second headquarters evenly between two locations rather than picking one city, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The retailer previously announced a planned investment of $5 billion and 50,000 jobs for the second headquarters.

Under the new plan, the e-commerce giant will split the workforce with 25,000 employees in each city, the WSJ report here said.

The WSJ reported on Sunday that Amazon was in advanced talks with Dallas, New York, the Crystal City area of northern Virginia and a few other candidates for the location of its second headquarters.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.