Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals: CNBC

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has shelved plans to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products to hospitals, CNBC reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon.com Inc is seen in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

The change in plan comes partly because Amazon has not been able to convince big hospitals to change their traditional purchasing process, the report said.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

The report sent shares of U.S. drug distributors including McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen higher on Monday afternoon.