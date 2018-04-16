FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
April 16, 2018 / 5:26 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has shelved plans to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products to hospitals, CNBC reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon.com Inc is seen in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

The change in plan comes partly because Amazon has not been able to convince big hospitals to change their traditional purchasing process, the report said.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

The report sent shares of U.S. drug distributors including McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen higher on Monday afternoon.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.