Technology News
December 11, 2019 / 2:47 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Amazon van drivers' on-time delivery rate falls during Cyber Week

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An Amazon Prime van during a press conference announcing Amazon.com's new program to help entrepreneurs build businesses delivering Amazon packages, including $1 million to fund startup costs for military veterans, at an event space in Seattle, Washington, U.S., June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc van drivers’ on-time delivery rate fell to 93.7% for the Cyber Monday week from 98.2% during the Thanksgiving week, consulting firm ShipMatrix said on Wednesday.

Amazon did not immediately comment on the holiday performance of the van delivery drivers, who exclusively deliver merchandise from the e-commerce giant to customer homes. Data for United Parcel Service Inc, FedEx Corp and the U.S. Postal Service was not immediately available.

“Since Amazon is a retailer, fulfillment company and delivery carrier (all-in-one), its customers could have experienced greater delays but those delays could be resulting from delays in the fulfillment of the order,” ShipMatrix President Satish Jindel said.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
