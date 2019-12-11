Cyber week sales surge hits on-time U.S. delivery rate for Amazon van drivers

FILE PHOTO: An Amazon Prime van during a press conference announcing Amazon.com's new program to help entrepreneurs build businesses delivering Amazon packages, including $1 million to fund startup costs for military veterans, at an event space in Seattle, Washington, U.S., June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc van drivers’ on-time delivery rate declined in the week of record Cyber Monday orders, as severe winter weather strained the U.S. shipping network, consulting firm ShipMatrix said on Wednesday.

Amazon drivers had an on-time rate of 93.7% for the Cyber Monday week ended Dec. 7, down from 98.2% during the Thanksgiving week ended Nov. 30, according to ShipMatrix. This was the first year that the consultancy measured on-time deliveries for the world’s No. 1 online retailer’s growing logistics business.

This holiday season is a crucial test for Amazon’s in-house delivery operations that trace back to 2013, when an unexpected surge in Amazon packages swamped shippers, delayed gifts and prompted the Seattle company to take control of delivering merchandise to people’s homes.

The drivers who work for companies that deliver exclusively for Amazon did have a better on-time rate than other carriers. Cyber Monday week results were 92.7% for United Parcel Service Inc, 90.4% for FedEx Corp and 92.3% for the U.S. Postal Service.

Amazon van drivers work primarily in well-populated urban areas and will drop off roughly 275 million packages between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than double last year’s number.

Amazon did not immediately comment on the holiday performance of the drivers, who deliver its merchandise to customer doorsteps.

Nation-wide delivery firms, including UPS and USPS are forecast to deliver another 180 million Amazon packages during the holiday season, according to ShipMatrix, which has been using proprietary software to track on-time deliveries since 2013.

All in, U.S. shipping companies will deliver nearly 2.5 billion holiday parcels this year.