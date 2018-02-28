FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 10:12 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Amazon launches music streaming service in India

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc launched its music-streaming service in India on Wednesday, its latest offering to drive customers to shop more on its flagship e-commerce platform.

Amazon Prime Music will be available at no extra cost to members of Prime, the world’s largest online retailer’s customer loyalty plan that costs an annual 999 rupees ($15.30) and offers faster deliveries, access to early deals and a subscription to its video streaming service.

“Our entire music organization - Seattle, San Francisco, Bangalore, Mumbai - we have all spent a lot of time, invested our time personally and our engineering resources in India, it’s a big priority for us,” Sean McMullan, Director International Expansion at Amazon Music, told reporters.

The music service will compete, among others, with Tencent-backed local rival Gaana, which is raising $115 million in new funding, and Apple Inc’s music service.

Amazon sees big growth potential in India and had committed to investing $5 billion in the country. reut.rs/2HT7QXq

The Seattle, Washington-headquartered company is engaged in a high-stakes battle with home-grown Flipkart for a bigger piece of India’s fledgling online retail market that Morgan Stanley expects to grow to be worth $200 billion in a decade.

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

