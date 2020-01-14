Amazon says it is following order that bars Deliveroo loan

FILE PHOTO: A biker wearing a Deliveroo backpack drives in the central Barcelona, Spain, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said on Tuesday it was complying with a regulatory order that has effectively barred it from lending money to UK food delivery group Deliveroo since June, rebutting a Bloomberg report that Amazon had made such an offer.

Amazon had led an investment round in Deliveroo in May last year, but Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) last month launched a second phase of an investigation into the deal.

An Amazon spokeswoman told Reuters the company was complying with a June order from CMA. The order “requires the parties to operate separately and restricts the parties from entering into non-ordinary course agreements like a loan,” the spokeswoman said.

The London-based delivery company declined to comment on the news.