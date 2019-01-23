Amazon spends company record on U.S. lobbying in 2018: filing

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, January 19, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) spent a company record $14.19 million on lobbying the U.S. government in 2018, according to a disclosure filed late on Tuesday.

Privacy, immigration and new tariffs are among policy issues that have put America’s large tech companies at odds with legislators and regulatory agencies in Washington.

In fighting back, Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google and Facebook Inc (FB.O) also disclosed on Tuesday that they set their own records for lobbying spending in 2018.

Topics of interest to Amazon included health care plans, drug prices and food safety as part of discussions with the Food and Drug Administration and other federal bodies, according to its filing to Congress.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Amazon’s previous high for U.S. lobbying spending was about $13 million in 2017, according to data from the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics.