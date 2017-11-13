FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Entertainment News
November 13, 2017 / 6:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Amazon to produce 'Lord of the Rings' television series

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Monday said it bought the global television rights to ‘The Lord of the Rings’ for a series to premiere on its streaming service Prime Video.

The Amazon streaming video app for Apple's iPad is seen in Los Angeles August 1, 2012. Amazon.com launched the video application for Apple's iPad on Wednesday, the latest effort by the world's largest retailer to get its digital content on as many gadgets as possible. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS ENTERTAINMENT)

The move underscores a shift by Amazon to produce shows with broader appeal than in the past, to encourage more people to sign up for its shopping and streaming club Prime.

Amazon said the series will explore new storylines that precede author J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Fellowship of the Ring,’ the first installment in the famed fantasy trilogy.

Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
