Manchester City to be focal point of new Amazon Prime series

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday its online streaming service Amazon Prime Video would make a behind-the-scenes multi-part exclusive series that follows English Premier League club Manchester City through the current season.

Britain Soccer Football - Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 27/4/17 General view inside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Amazon said the series would launch exclusively on Prime Video next year in over 200 countries and territories.

The e-commerce giant also said the series would give viewers insights into how the club functions ranging from its training facilities to interviews with manager Pep Guardiola.

In April, Amazon won the rights to stream 10 U.S. National Football League (NFL) games this year.

The company and Facebook Inc could potentially enter the bidding when the next Premier League rights deal is announced as part of a broader push into on-demand sports coverage by internet companies.

Facebook failed with a $600 million bid for the streaming rights to the popular domestic Indian cricket league, IPL, in September.