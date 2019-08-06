Amazon Music cuts monthly price to 99 cents for students with Prime subscription

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, January 19, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Tuesday lowered the price of its paid music service to 99 cents per month from $4.99 for students with a Prime subscription.

New and current student members can now subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited, its premium subscription tier, providing them access to more than 50 million songs, the e-commerce giant said in a statement.

Amazon’s Prime Student membership is available at $6.49 per month, a 50% discount to regular price and includes free two-day shipping of online orders along with access to its video streaming platform Prime Video.

Similar plans from Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) music streaming service and rival Spotify (SPOT.N) offer student subscriptions at $4.99 per month, 50% lower than their regular prices.