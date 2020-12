FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.

(Reuters) - A National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) investigation has found merit to a complaint that said Amazon.com Inc illegally discharged a protesting warehouse worker in New York City, according to an NLRB spokesperson.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.