US defense chief says cloud contract was fair, despite Amazon challenge

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday the Pentagon awarded Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) an up to $10 billion cloud computing contract after a fair competition, after Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) announced plans to challenge it over alleged bias.

“I am confident it was conducted freely and fairly without any type of outside influence,” Esper told a news conference in Seoul.

Amazon claims that politics got in the way of a fair contracting process. President Donald Trump has long criticized Amazon and its founder Jeff Bezos.