Amazon to protest Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will protest the Pentagon's decision to award a $10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), the Wall Street Journal reported (on.wsj.com/2CLjsdK) on Thursday, citing a statement.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A challenge to the Defense Department’s award announced last month was widely expected by legal experts, analysts and consultants, especially after President Donald Trump publicly derided Amazon’s bid for the high-stakes contract.

Trump had said in August that Amazon’s bid for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud (JEDI) contract was under review by his administration after complaints from other companies.

Amazon was considered a favorite for the contract, part of a broader digital modernization process of the Pentagon, before Microsoft emerged as the surprise winner.