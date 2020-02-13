U.S. judge orders temporary halt to Microsoft's work on Pentagon's JEDI contract

FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft sign is shown on top of the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 19,2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday granted Amazon.com Inc’s request for a preliminary injunction to pause the U.S. Department of Defense and Microsoft Corp from moving forward on an up-to-$10 billion cloud computing deal.

Judge Patricia E. Campbell-Smith made public her order but did release a sealed opinion accompanying the decision. She also ordered Amazon to post $42 million in the event that the injunction was issued wrongfully.

Earlier this week, Amazon’s Amazon Web Services unit said it was seeking to depose President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Mark Esper in its lawsuit over whether the president was trying “to screw Amazon” over the contract.