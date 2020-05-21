Amazon pushes Prime Day to September as it returns to normalcy: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: A truck with the logo of Amazon Prime Delivery is seen at the Amazon logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, April 22, 2020 after Amazon extended the closure of its French warehouses until April 25 included, following dispute with unions over health protection measures amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is scheduling its annual Prime Day shopping promotion for September and allowing unlimited shipments of non-essential goods to warehouses, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move will allow the company to lay the groundwork for shipments of a wider variety of products, indicating it is now in a position to process orders more quickly in its warehouses and create room for more inventory, the report said on Thursday.

Amazon declined to comment to a Reuters request for comment on the report.