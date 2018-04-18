FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 10:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Amazon says it has more than 100 million Prime members

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Amazon Inc (AMZN.O) said on Wednesday it now has more than 100 million Amazon Prime members globally.

FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is seen at the Young Entrepreneurs fair in Paris, France, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Chief Executive officer Jeff Bezos informed shareholders Amazon Music now has tens of millions of paid customers, with Amazon Music Unlimited expanding to more than 30 new countries in 2017.

    Bezos said Prime Now, a service that offers free delivery within two hours, is now available in more than 50 cities spanning nine countries.

    Shares of the ecommerce giant, which have risen about 69 percent in the last 12 months, rose 1.3 percent in after-market trading.

    Reporting by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
