March 13, 2018 / 4:01 PM / in 2 hours

Amazon recalls power banks due to fire, chemical burn hazards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has recalled some of its portable chargers in the United States following reports of overheating and fire, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - The Amazon logo is seen at the Young Entrepreneurs fair in Paris, France, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The watchdog for safety and quality of consumer products in the United States said about 260,000 units of six kinds of power banks - manufactured in China by Guoguang Electric Co Ltd for Amazon's 'Basics' lineup - were part of the recall. (bit.ly/2p93va0)

Amazon has received 53 reports of these power banks overheating, which include incidents of battery acid burns and property damage from fire.

The CPSC statement added that Amazon is in contact with users who have purchased these items.

Amazon was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

