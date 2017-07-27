Amazon rides open road with few bumps

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The open road in front of Amazon has few bumps. The $500 billion internet retailer reported top-line growth up a riveting 25 percent to $38 billion in the second quarter. Investors will fret about the sky-high valuation in relation to a bottom line that plunged 77 percent from a year earlier to under $200 million in the quarter. But feedback loops within the company keep rivals at bay.

It’s rare to see a giant company grow so quickly, and there are reasons to suspect Amazon won’t soon slow down. Founder and Chief Executive Jeff Bezos is focused on the long run and chooses investment for competitive advantage over profit. Meanwhile, Amazon is digging deep into consumers’ minds and pockets here and abroad, collecting invaluable data from shoppers, readers and users of its Echo speakers.

This gives it a leg up on rivals in e-commerce. As well as making recommendations, Amazon can wring extra pennies from customers and decide which markets to enter – hence the recent $13.7 billion deal to buy grocer Whole Foods Market. It can tweak what users see, too, perhaps helping Amazon’s own brands of baby wipes, batteries and such like. Amazon also pours money into logistics, furthering its retailing lead.

Then there’s the dominant AWS, the company’s web-services business. Microsoft and Google are trying to muscle in, and customers’ worries about being beholden to Amazon for everything in the cloud should help them. That may have influenced the decline in AWS margins last quarter, but it didn’t stop Bezos’ revenue in the division surging 42 percent year-on-year, according to Thursday’s report.

While growth is easy, the timing and size of potential profits are trickier to predict. Amazon trades at more than 90 times estimated earnings for 2018. Too many profit shortfalls and hints of tougher competition in web services just might shake investor faith. The company’s shares dipped, but only by about 3 percent, in late trading in New York.

There will be plenty of time to argue. Amazon’s size and expansion into new areas is making some officials uneasy. Yet it has only a small share in the broader retail market, for example: Total retail sales in the U.S. are over $5 trillion, against Amazon’s pro-rated $150 billion. So there’s little prospect of immediate intervention. Governments may one day get involved, but that reckoning is far off.