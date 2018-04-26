FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 8:07 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Amazon's first-quarter revenue, profit trounce estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) reported first-quarter revenue and profit on Thursday that trounced analysts’ estimates, driven by a surge in online shopping and higher demand for its cloud services.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo

Amazon, whose shares were up 7.1 percent in after-hours trading, forecast net sales of between $51 billion and $54 billion for the current quarter.

Net sales in North America, its biggest market, jumped 46.4 percent to $30.73 billion in the latest quarter.

    Amazon, which reported it had over 100 million Prime subscribers last week, said its net sales rose to $51.04 billion from $35.7 billion, a year earlier, beating the average analyst estimate of $49.78 billion.

    Revenue from Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company’s fast-growing cloud services business, soared 48.6 percent to $5.44 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $5.25 billion, according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Amazon’s total operating expenses rose 41.5 percent to $49.12 billion, as the company invests heavily into expanding its Prime program, creating original video content and building its warehouse and delivery infrastructure.

    Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
