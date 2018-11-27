Amazon adds antenna service for satellite data; courts space industry

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File photo

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday said it was starting a new antenna service for uploading and downloading data from satellites, in a bid to lure more space industry customers to the cloud.

The world’s No. 1 cloud computing company said it was aiming to make data transfers to and from satellites cheaper and easier through ground stations associated with its data centers across the globe. It listed Lockheed Martin Corp as one of the customers or partners already previewing the service.

“It’s not so simple dealing with satellites if you actually want to be able to upload and download data,” Andy Jassy, Amazon Web Services’ chief executive, said in Las Vegas announcing the service, which he called a “total game changer for how people can interact with satellites.”