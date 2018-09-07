Amazon to open checkout-free store in New York

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it plans to open its checkout-free ‘Amazon Go’ grocery store in New York, expanding beyond Seattle where it is headquartered.

FILE PHOTO: People walk by the entrance to the new Amazon Go store at Amazon's Seattle headquarters in Seattle, Washington, U.S., January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

The Amazon Go store, which has no cashiers and allows shoppers to buy things with the help of a smartphone app, is widely seen as a concept that can alter brick-and-mortar retail.

FILE PHOTO: Employees work in the kitchen area of the new Amazon Go store on 7th Avenue and Blanchard Street at AmazonÕs Seattle headquarters in Seattle, Washington, U.S., January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/ File Photo

“We plan to open Amazon Go in New York,” an Amazon spokesperson said, but did not say when.

Customers have to scan a smartphone app to enter the store. Once inside, cameras and sensors track what they pick up from the shelves and what they put back. Amazon then bills shoppers’ credit cards on file after they leave.

In January, the company opened its first concept store in Seattle and now has three in the city. It said in May there are plans to expand to Chicago and San Francisco as well.