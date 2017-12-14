FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon to start selling Apple TV, Google Chromecast
#Technology News
December 14, 2017 / 8:27 PM / in an hour

Amazon to start selling Apple TV, Google Chromecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc will start selling Google Chromecast and Apple TV, which compete against its Fire TV, on its online store, an Amazon spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday.

A new Apple TV is pictured at an Apple Store in Los Angeles, California October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

The online giant had removed the video-streaming devices from its website in 2015. The company had then explained the move by saying it wanted to avoid confusing customers who might expect its Prime Video service to be available on devices sold by Amazon.

Alphabet Inc’s Google said last week it would block YouTube from Amazon’s Echo and Fire TV devices.

However, Apple said last week Prime Video would come to Apple TV, mending its ties with the e-commerce giant.

CNET first reported the return of Apple TV and Google Chromecast devices to Amazon’s platform.

Google and Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
