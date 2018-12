FILE PHOTO: The logo of the web service Amazon is pictured in this June 8, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said on Tuesday it plans to create 600 new technology jobs in downtown Toronto following the opening of a new 113,000 square foot office in Scotia Plaza.

Currently, Amazon has more than 800 corporate employees in Toronto.