April 3, 2018 / 9:45 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - No specific actions addressing U.S. President Donald Trump’s concerns about Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) are on the table at the White House at this time but that could change, a source familiar with proceedings at the White House said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: An Amazon.com Inc driver stands next to an Amazon delivery truck in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

White House officials have said repeatedly that, despite Trump’s tweets about Amazon, no specific actions were being formulated.

    But the source made clear that, given Trump’s dissatisfaction with the company, policy changes were possible.

    Reporting by Jeff Mason

