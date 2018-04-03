FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 8:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

After attacks on Amazon, U.S. Chamber criticizes targeting American business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Following attacks by President Donald Trump on Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), the U.S. Chamber of Commerce criticized attacks by government officials against American companies.

FILE PHOTO: Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

“It’s inappropriate for government officials to use their position to attack an American company,” said Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer for the Chamber of Commerce, the nation’s largest business group.

    “The U.S. economy is the world’s most powerful because it embraces the free enterprise system and the rule of law, whereby policy matters are handled through recognized policymaking processes. The record is clear: Deviating from those processes undermines economic growth and job creation.”

    Reporting by Ginger Gibson; editing by Jonathan Oatis

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
