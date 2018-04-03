Trump says U.S. subsidizes Amazon for shipping

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the United States is subsidizing Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and that the online retailer must pay more to ship its products through the nation’s postal agency.

FILE PHOTO: An Amazon.com Inc driver stands next to an Amazon delivery truck in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Trump, citing an unnamed report, told reporters at the White House that the U.S. Postal Service “delivers packages for Amazon at a very low rate,” adding: “If you look at the cost that we’re subsidizing, we’re giving a subsidy to Amazon.”