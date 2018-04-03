FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 4:56 PM / in 28 minutes

Trump says U.S. subsidizes Amazon for shipping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the United States is subsidizing Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and that the online retailer must pay more to ship its products through the nation’s postal agency.

FILE PHOTO: An Amazon.com Inc driver stands next to an Amazon delivery truck in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

    Trump, citing an unnamed report, told reporters at the White House that the U.S. Postal Service “delivers packages for Amazon at a very low rate,” adding: “If you look at the cost that we’re subsidizing, we’re giving a subsidy to Amazon.”

    Reporting by Steve Holland and Lisa Lambert; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann

