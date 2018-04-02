Amazon shares fall 3 percent as Trump renews attack

(Reuters) - Shares of Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) fell 3 percent on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump again attacked the online retailer over the pricing of its deliveries through the U.S. postal system and promised unspecified changes.

FILE PHOTO: Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

"Only fools, or worse, are saying that our money losing Post Office makes money with Amazon," Trump tweeted twitter.com/realDonaldTrump.

“They lose a fortune, and this will be changed. Also, our fully tax paying retailers are closing stores all over the country...not a level playing field!”

Trump on Thursday accused Amazon of not paying enough tax, making the postal system lose money and putting small retailers out of business.

But he offered no evidence to back up his criticisms and did not suggest any actions he would take.