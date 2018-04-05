Trump attacks Washington Post as Amazon's 'chief lobbyist'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump continued his attacks on Amazon.com on Thursday, targeting the newspaper, owned privately by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, as the company’s “chief lobbyist” in a Twitter post.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Latvia's President Raimonds Vejonis, Estonia's President Kersti Kaljulaid and Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trump, who regularly lashes out against what he perceives as critical articles in the Post and other prominent U.S. news outlets, took issue with a trade story headline on China retaliating with trade penalties against U.S. products.

“The Fake News Washington Post, Amazon’s “chief lobbyist,” has another (of many) phony headlines,” Trump wrote.

Amazon and the Washington Post did not immediately respond to requests for a comment.

Amazon shares rose 1.6 percent in early trade.

Trump has been vocal in his opposition of Amazon’s use of the U.S. Postal Service, claiming the postal service is losing money delivering Amazon packages.

He has also accused the company of not paying enough taxes and putting small retailers out of business, adding to investors’ worries that the company could be subject to more regulation. But he offered no evidence to back up his criticisms and did not suggest any actions he would take.