ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it had launched activities in Turkey, offering products across 15 categories to customers across the country.

FILE PHOTO: Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City,U.S., January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

“We are committed to building our business in Turkey in the coming months by expanding our selection and delivery options,” Sam Nicols, country manager for Amazon.com.tr said in a written statement.