April 4, 2018 / 3:25 PM / in 33 minutes

Trump wants 'level playing field' on Amazon, taxes: adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is not attacking the business sector with his recent critiques of Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), but he wants a “level playing field” when it comes to taxes and the online retail giant, his economic adviser said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

    “His view on Amazon is we’ve got to have a level playing field with regards to taxes,” Kudlow told reporters at the White House. “They have improved their tax collections, but more can be done.”

    Reporting by Steve Holland and Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

