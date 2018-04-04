Trump wants 'level playing field' on Amazon, taxes: adviser

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is not attacking the business sector with his recent critiques of Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), but he wants a “level playing field” when it comes to taxes and the online retail giant, his economic adviser said on Wednesday.
“His view on Amazon is we’ve got to have a level playing field with regards to taxes,” Kudlow told reporters at the White House. “They have improved their tax collections, but more can be done.”
