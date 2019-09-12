Three U.S. senators urge Amazon's Bezos to check driver abuse

FILE PHOTO: Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin speaks during the JFK Space Summit, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor

(Reuters) - Three U.S. senators on Thursday said Amazon.com Inc should stop working with delivery contractors that violate labor laws by imposing unfair conditions on drivers delivering packages for the e-commerce company.

The senators, in a letter bit.ly/2lSfcDP to Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos, responded to reports that alleged Amazon pressured contractors and more broadly avoided regulatory scrutiny.

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.

The letter was signed by Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren, Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal and Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown.

Buzzfeed on Aug. 31 said here Amazon was creating what it called exploitative conditions for driver contractors by pushing them to deliver upwards of 250 packages a day.

Amazon had told Buzzfeed it expects its delivery operators to comply with labor laws.

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang had last week also called here for increased regulation of Amazon's delivery network.